Seahawks' Maurice Alexander: Ready to go Thursday
Alexander is active for Thursday's game against the Packers.
Alexander was able to fully practice Wednesday after having been limited to begin the week, and appears to have fully recovered from his knee injury. The depth safety has yet to play a defensive snap this season, and is expected to play his usual special teams role during Thursday's game against the Packers.
