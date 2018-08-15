Seahawks' Maurice Alexander: Returns to practice
Alexander (hip) returned to practice Wednesday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio KJR reports.
Alexander has been out of commission for over a week with a strained hip flexor. Now back in action, the 2014 fourth-rounder will jump right back into the competition for depth-chart slotting at safety. While he may not be a regular with the first-string defense quite yet, Alexander is a dark horse to claim one of the starting jobs before Week 1, especially given Earl Thomas' current holdout.
