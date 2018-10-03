Alexander signed a contract with the Seahawks on Wednesday and could start at strong safety Sunday against the Rams, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune reports.

Alexander is expected to start at strong safety during Sunday's matchup, moving Bradley McDougald over to free safety ahead of Tedric Thompson. The fifth-year safety spent training camp with the Seahawks, so picking up the playbook shouldn't be much of an issue. Alexander is also expected to serve as the primary backup at weakside linebacker following the suspension of Mychal Kendricks.