Seahawks' Maurice Alexander: Stays in concussion protocol
Alexander (concussion) is listed as out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Alexander entered concussion protocol during Week 14's game against the Vikings and hasn't been able to get cleared. Alexander serves strictly in a special-teams role, so his absence won't shake up the defensive dyanmic.
