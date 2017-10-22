Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Active for Week 7
Bennett (heel) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Bennett opened the week as a nonparticipant in practice due to the injury, but after logging full sessions Thursday and Friday, he looks poised to take on a full workload Sunday. With four sacks through the Seahawks' first five games, Bennett is on pace to reach double figures in that category for the second time in his career.
