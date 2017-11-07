Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Adds to sack total Sunday
Bennett had one assisted tackle and a sack in Sunday's loss the Redskins.
Bennett increased his season sack total to 6.5, but was otherwise quiet against a patchwork Redskins' offensive line. The 31-year-old played 58 of 63 defensive snaps and didn't appear to aggravate his lingering foot injury, although he will likely see limited practice reps again this week.
