Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Avoids injury designation

Bennett (foot) was a full practice participant Friday and won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Texans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

It was reported earlier this week that Bennett is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, and he sat out practice until Friday's session. The 31-year-old did not record a tackle in Sunday's win over the Giants, and will look to bounce back against Deshaun Watson and the Texans, despite the injury.

