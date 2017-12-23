Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Clear of injury designation
Bennett (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Bennett was a full practice participant Friday after sitting out earlier in the week. The Seahawks were likely expressing caution with their veteran defensive end, who looks to be ready to play Week 16.
