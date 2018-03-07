Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Dealt to Philly

The Seahawks have agreed to trade Bennett and a seventh-round pick to the Eagles for wide receiver Marcus Johnson and a fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Seattle's fearsome defense of recent seasons is embarking on a sea change in its ranks. Bennett will be the first to depart -- once the new league year starts March 14 -- joining the reigning Super Bowl champs. Owed $18 million over the next three seasons, he'll join a D-line rotation that includes Fletcher Cox, Vinny Curry, Brandon Graham, Timmy Jernigan, Chris Long and Derek Barnett. During his five seasons with the Seahawks, Bennet compiled at least seven sacks on four occasions.