Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Doesn't expect to play for Seattle in 2018

Bennett said Sunday that he "probably won't be [with Seattle] next year" following the Seahawks' 26-24 loss to the Cardinals in the season finale, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

After inking a three-year, $29.5 million contract extension with the Seahawks last December, Bennett more or less met expectations in the first season of the new deal, as he suited up for all 16 games in 2017 and compiled 40 stops (25 solo) and 8.5 sacks. The 32-year-old defensive end played through a torn plantar fascia in his foot and a swollen knee during the season, which may have prevented him from mounting even better numbers. Despite the fact he's still productive in the latter half of his career, Bennett's high salary number could make it difficult for the Seahawks to retain him with cap flexibility a priority for the team.