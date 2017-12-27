Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Logs sack in win

Bennett had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 21-12 victory over the Cowboys.

The sack brings Bennett's season total to 8.5, and is his first one since Week 12 against the 49ers. The veteran defensive end has had a quiet second half of the season, registering only 18 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks in eight games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories