Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Logs sack in win
Bennett had four tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's 21-12 victory over the Cowboys.
The sack brings Bennett's season total to 8.5, and is his first one since Week 12 against the 49ers. The veteran defensive end has had a quiet second half of the season, registering only 18 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks in eight games.
