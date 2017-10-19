Seahawks' Michael Bennett: No restrictions Thursday
Bennett (heel) was a full practice participant Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After a Week 5 bye, Bennett stayed off his plantar fascia injury at Wednesday's session, only to go through every practice rep Thursday. Head coach Pete Carroll called Bennett "a little sore" following the conclusion of drills, but the defensive end "looks like he's ready to go" Sunday against the Giants. Barring a setback, Bennett will look to build upon his 15 tackles and four sacks through five games on the campaign.
