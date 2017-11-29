Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Notches another sack Sunday
Bennett had four tackles (three solo) and a sack Sunday against the 49ers.
Bennett has now climbed to 7.5 sacks this season, but he averages less than three tackles per game. With a Sunday night matchup against Philly on the horizon, Bennett will have his work cut out for him versus QB Carson Wentz, who has been sacked just twice in his last three games.
More News
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Adds to sack total Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Sack in win•
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Avoids injury designation•
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Dealing with plantar fasciitis•
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Active for Week 7•
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire priorities
With your season on the line, who are you picking up off the Waiver Wire to guide you to the...
-
Week 13 Streaming Options
Heath Cummings gives you streaming options for Week 13 and the Fantasy playoffs
-
SportsLine: Sit Ben, not Burkhead
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...