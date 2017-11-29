Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Notches another sack Sunday

Bennett had four tackles (three solo) and a sack Sunday against the 49ers.

Bennett has now climbed to 7.5 sacks this season, but he averages less than three tackles per game. With a Sunday night matchup against Philly on the horizon, Bennett will have his work cut out for him versus QB Carson Wentz, who has been sacked just twice in his last three games.

