Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Nursing plantar fascia injury

Bennett sustained a plantar fascia injury during Sunday's victory over the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Bennett briefly exited Sunday's game in the second quarter but later returned and ultimately played the entire second half. Head coach Pete Carroll said his defensive end was simply "sore" Monday, so it doesn't sound as if Bennett is looking at any sort of absence. Supporting that notion is the fact the Seahawks have a bye in Week 6, which affords Bennett extra time to return to form.