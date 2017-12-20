Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Playing through swollen knee
Bennett (knee) won't practice Wednesday but is still expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.
Bennett is experiencing swelling in his knee and his practice reps are simply being scaled back to keep him fresh for Sunday's game.
