Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Posts 1.5 sacks in season opener

Bennett recorded three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Packers.

Bennett was slow to get up and exited briefly midway through the third quarter, but returned shortly after. The 32-year-old played 66 of Seattle's 82 defensive snaps and was able to take advantage of second-year offensive tackle Kyle Murphy, especially in the first half.

