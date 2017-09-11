Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Posts 1.5 sacks in season opener
Bennett recorded three tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
Bennett was slow to get up and exited briefly midway through the third quarter, but returned shortly after. The 32-year-old played 66 of Seattle's 82 defensive snaps and was able to take advantage of second-year offensive tackle Kyle Murphy, especially in the first half.
More News
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Entering the season healthy•
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Out Thursday vs. Raiders•
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Signs three-year extension•
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Full practice Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Seahawks' Michael Bennett: 'Wrenches' neck but no concussion vs. Rams•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...