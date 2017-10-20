Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Questionable for Sunday

Bennett (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Friday's practice was only a walk-through, but Bennett was also a full participant Thursday so the questionable designation is a bit surprising. The 31-year-old is likely expected to play given his full practice participation, but Quinton Jefferson and Marcus Smith (ankle) would likely see an increased workload if he is forced to sit.

