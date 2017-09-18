Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Records another sack Sunday
Bennett posted one sack, two tackles for a loss and one pass deflection in Sunday's 12-9 win over the 49ers.
Bennett didn't come across many tackles in Sunday's win, but he made the most of his limited opportunities with yet another sack. The star defensive end played 42 of the team's 49 defensive snaps and now has 2.5 sacks through the first two games of the season.
