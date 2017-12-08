Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Returns to practice
Bennett was a full participant at Friday's practice after failing to participant earlier in the week due to a knee injury, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.
Bennett was likely held out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday as a precaution with what appears to have been a minor knee issue, but he'll be good to go in Week 14 against the Jaguars. He's notched just one sack in the Seahawks' past four games, so he'll look to get back on track in Jacksonville.
