Seahawks' Michael Bennett: Sack in win
Bennett recorded six tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks in Sunday's win over the Texans.
Bennett spent the week leading up to Sunday's win dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot, but the defensive end didn't appear to be slowed down from the injury. Bennett's season sack total is now at 5.5 -- as the veteran is on pace to set a new career-high.
