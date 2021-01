Dickson averaged 49.6 yards per punt and landed 32 of 61 boots (52 percent) inside the 20-yard line over 16 games during the 2020 season.

Dickson set career highs in both categories, but he finished with the fewest number of kicks in his career. The Australian kicker fell short of All-Pro honors this season. The 25-year-old continues to be one of the most effective punters in the league, and he'll be back for the final year of his rookie contract in 2021.