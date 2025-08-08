default-cbs-image
Dickson punted four times for 222 yards (55.5 average) in Thursday's 23-23 tie versus the Raiders.

Dickson signed a four-year, $16.1 million contract extension in June to make him the league's highest-paid punter, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. He continues to prove why he deserves the title, highlighting his night with a 77-yard punt Thursday.

