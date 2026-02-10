Seahawks' Michael Dickson: Busy in Super Bowl
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dickson punted seven times for 335 yards (47.9 average) in Sunday's 29-13 win over the Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Dickson had a long of 55 yards and landed three punts inside the 20-yard line, and most importantly, he allowed second-team All-Pro punt returner Marcus Jones to return just two punts for four yards. During the regular season, Dickson averaged 49.0 yards per punt (sixth) while earning second-team All-Pro honors. Dickson signed a four-year, $16.2 million extension last August to retain him through the 2029 season.
