Coach Mike Macdonald said Dickson had back spasms during Sunday's 26-21 win at the Jets, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Dickson was in clear discomfort in the second half and even went to the locker room at one point, but he came back to the sideline for the rest of the contest. Macdonald relayed that kicker Jason Myers would have punted if the Seahawks had needed to go that route, so there's a chance the team holds tryouts in the coming days in the event Dickson requires some time to recover.