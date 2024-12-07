site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Michael Dickson: Questionable for Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dickson (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
Dickson is dealing with back spasms. If Dickson is unable to punt Sunday, the Seahawks signed Ty Zentner to their practice squad as a fallback plan.
