Dickson averaged 45.1 yards per punt and landed 34 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2019.

It was going to tough for Dickson to follow up his All-Pro rookie season where he recorded 48.2 yards per punt -- second in the league -- but he landed more punts inside the 20 than he did in 2018 (28). In fact, his mark 34 this season ranked third in the league. The Australian punter is locked into a starting role again in 2020.

