Seahawks' Michael Dickson: Regresses in 2019
Dickson averaged 45.1 yards per punt and landed 34 punts inside the 20-yard line in 2019.
It was going to tough for Dickson to follow up his All-Pro rookie season where he recorded 48.2 yards per punt -- second in the league -- but he landed more punts inside the 20 than he did in 2018 (28). In fact, his mark 34 this season ranked third in the league. The Australian punter is locked into a starting role again in 2020.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC South.
-
Dynasty TE rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's plenty of potential at tight end, but not everyone will fulfill...
-
Dynasty WR rankings update
Heath Cummings says receivers approaching 30 should probably be passed over or traded away.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC South review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC South.
-
Dynasty RB rankings update
Heath Cummings says there's been a changing of the guard at running back, and there's another...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge top picks, lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.