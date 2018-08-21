Seahawks' Michael Dickson: Wins starting job in Seattle
Dickson was named the Seahawks' starting punter after Jon Ryan was released Monday, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
When a punter is drafted in the fifth round (No. 149 overall), it becomes his job to lose. Dickson didn't flinch through two preseason games, as he averaged 51.7 yards over six punts and pinned two inside the 20, compared to Ryan's stat line of 45.6 and one, respectively. Part of the punting job in Seattle is holding for the kicker, and Sebastian Janikowski won that job over Jason Myers on Monday.
