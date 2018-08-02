Seahawks' Michael Tyson: Leaves early with injury
Tyson exited Thursday's practice early with an undisclosed injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
While Tyson's injury is unclear, the team hasn't expressed concern to this point about it being a severe issue that will sideline the safety long. With Earl Thomas seeking an extension or trade and Kam Chancellor (neck) potentially missing the 2018 season, Tyson has a chance to secure a depth role in the Seattle secondary if he can return from injury quickly and impress in the preseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...