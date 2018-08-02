Tyson exited Thursday's practice early with an undisclosed injury, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

While Tyson's injury is unclear, the team hasn't expressed concern to this point about it being a severe issue that will sideline the safety long. With Earl Thomas seeking an extension or trade and Kam Chancellor (neck) potentially missing the 2018 season, Tyson has a chance to secure a depth role in the Seattle secondary if he can return from injury quickly and impress in the preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories