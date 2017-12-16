Tyson was promoted to the Seahawks' 53-man roster Saturday.

Tyson was waived by the Seahawks in early September and has since been a member of the team's practice squad. The 24-year-old takes the roster spot of safety Kam Chancellor (neck), who was finally placed on injured reserve. Tyson should serve as a depth option in the Seahawks' injury-depleted secondary.

