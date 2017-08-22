Seahawks' Michael Tyson: Sits out second preseason game
Tyson (groin) didn't play in the Seahawks' second exhibition against the Vikings, Tony Drovetto of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Head coach Pete Carroll said Tyson is dealing with a "pulled groin." It isn't clear how long he'll be sidelined.
