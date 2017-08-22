Play

Tyson (groin) didn't play in the Seahawks' second exhibition against the Vikings, Tony Drovetto of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Tyson is dealing with a "pulled groin." It isn't clear how long he'll be sidelined.

