Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Dealing with calf injury
Wilhoite is dealing with a calf injury and will not play in Friday's preseason game against the Chiefs, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
This is the first word of Wilhoite going through an injury, although it appears to be a minor one. Look for the Seahawks to take a cautious approach with the linebacker, who is expected to back up K.J. Wright at right outside linebacker this season.
