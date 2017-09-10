Play

Wilhoite (calf) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Green Bay.

Fellow middle linebacker Bobby Wagner played 99.4 percent of snaps in 2016, so it's unlikely Wilhoite would find much time on defense as Wagner's backup. Nevertheless, he was expected to contribute on special teams, and his next opportunity to play will be next Sunday against San Fran.

