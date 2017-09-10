Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Inactive Sunday
Wilhoite (calf) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against Green Bay.
Fellow middle linebacker Bobby Wagner played 99.4 percent of snaps in 2016, so it's unlikely Wilhoite would find much time on defense as Wagner's backup. Nevertheless, he was expected to contribute on special teams, and his next opportunity to play will be next Sunday against San Fran.
More News
-
Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Will not play in preseason finale•
-
Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Dealing with calf injury•
-
Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Signs with Seahawks•
-
49ers' Michael Wilhoite: Records six tackles Sunday•
-
49ers' Michael Wilhoite: Gets the start Thursday, finishes with five tackles•
-
49ers' Michael Wilhoite: Stock rises with NaVorro Bowman injury•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...