Wilhoite (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Even though Wilhoite will be ready, he's been active for a majority of the season but still played limited snap counts, playing just 154 defensive snaps and recording 14 tackles (10 solo) through eight games. More of the same is possible Sunday, and Terence Garvin will likely play the snaps Wilhoite is unable to.