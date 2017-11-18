Wilhoite (calf) has been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Wilhoite did not practice all week due to a calf injury and will now miss his second game of the season as a result. Look for Terence Garvin and D.J. Alexander to see increased roles on defense with Wilhoite on the sidelines.

