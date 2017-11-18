Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Out Monday vs. Falcons
Wilhoite (calf) has been ruled out of Monday night's game against the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Wilhoite did not practice all week due to a calf injury and will now miss his second game of the season as a result. Look for Terence Garvin and D.J. Alexander to see increased roles on defense with Wilhoite on the sidelines.
