The Seahawks have deemed Wilhoite (calf) as questionable for its game versus the 49ers on Sunday, AP Sports Writer Tim Booth reports.

Wilhoite was unable to play through the injury in Week 11, and his status for Sunday's contest does not figure to be determined until he tests out his calf during pregame warmups. Terrence Garvin would likely be in line to fill in at outside linebacker if Wilhoite cannot play through the issue once again.