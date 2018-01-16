Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Totals 30 tackles
Wilhoite had 30 tackles (21 solo) and an interception in 14 games with the Seahawks in 2017.
Wilhoite started nine games for the Seahawks and posted the lowest tackle total since his rookie season, in which he played only five games. The 31-year-old will enter the 2018 season as a an unrestricted free agent.
