Seahawks' Michael Wilhoite: Will suit up Sunday
Wilhoite (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Rams.
Wilhoite finished the week with a full practice after being limited Wednesday and Thursday to earn the questionable designation. The 30-year-old should resume his starting role on the Seahawks defense, but has limited IDP upside at this point.
