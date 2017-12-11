Davis rushed 15 times for 66 yards and brought in one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars.

With his play in the last two games, Davis is giving the Seahawks something that they've sorely lacked the majority of the season -- a serviceable running game to take some pressure off Russell Wilson. The 24-year-old has posted back-to-back efforts of over 60 yards, a relatively modest total that nevertheless represents some of Seattle's best production on the ground in 2017. Davis wasn't much of a factor in the passing game Sunday, but he's proven capable of contributions in that area as well with six catches for 78 yards over the two games prior to Sunday. Given his strong efforts thus far, he projects to once again be in the lead back role for a pivotal Week 15 battle with the Rams.