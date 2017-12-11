Seahawks' Mike Davis: Another solid effort in loss
Davis rushed 15 times for 66 yards and brought in one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars.
With his play in the last two games, Davis is giving the Seahawks something that they've sorely lacked the majority of the season -- a serviceable running game to take some pressure off Russell Wilson. The 24-year-old has posted back-to-back efforts of over 60 yards, a relatively modest total that nevertheless represents some of Seattle's best production on the ground in 2017. Davis wasn't much of a factor in the passing game Sunday, but he's proven capable of contributions in that area as well with six catches for 78 yards over the two games prior to Sunday. Given his strong efforts thus far, he projects to once again be in the lead back role for a pivotal Week 15 battle with the Rams.
More News
-
Instant reaction: Wentz goes down
The Eagles fear the worst with Carson Wentz. How should Fantasy players replace him? Dave Richard...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Don't know who to start or sit? Don't worry, we've got your back. A week's worth of analysis,...
-
Week 14 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 14 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 14 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Jameis Winston and Giovani Bernard can help you fit in several stars this...
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Bernard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...