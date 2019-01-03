Seahawks' Mike Davis: Avoids designation for playoff game
Davis (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Cowboys, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
The Seahawks haven't completed their final practice of the week, but there's apparently no concern about Davis' status for the weekend after the foot issue limited his participation in Wednesday's session. He'll fill his familiar duties as the Seahawks' top pass-catching option out of the backfield Saturday, a role that netted him 34 receptions for 214 yards and a score during the regular season.
