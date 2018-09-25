Seahawks' Mike Davis: Catches one pass Sunday
Davis played eight of 69 offensive snaps and hauled in one pass for seven yards in Sunday's 24-13 win over the Cowboys.
Davis has taken the No. 3 role in Seattle, and his usage will be minimal. Mostly, the Seahawks will use Davis as a change-of-pace back with pass-catching upside.
