Seahawks' Mike Davis: Cleared to play Week 15
Davis (ribs) isn't on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Davis injured his ribs in the fourth quarter of last week's 30-24 loss to Jacksonville, finishing with 15 carries for 66 yards, after taking 16 for 64 yards the previous week against the Eagles. He returned to full practice participation Thursday and is locked in as the lead rusher for Sunday's matchup with a Rams defense that's giving up 4.7 yards per carry and 124.1 rushing yards per game.
