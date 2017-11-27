Seahawks' Mike Davis: Could be back Week 13
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Davis (groin) will be back for Week 13 against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
Carroll has made similar postgame statements in the past, only to change his mind once practice begins for the following week. While it thus shouldn't be assumed Davis will return, he'll at least have a shot if he's able to practice by Friday. He could jump back in as the lead back, given that Eddie Lacy remains inefficient while Thomas Rawls remains uninvolved.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Unavailable Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Listed as doubtful•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Labeled game-time decision for Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: 'Unlikely' to play Week 12•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Suffers groin injury•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Signed to Seahawks' active roster•
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...