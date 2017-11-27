Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Davis (groin) will be back for Week 13 against the Eagles, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Carroll has made similar postgame statements in the past, only to change his mind once practice begins for the following week. While it thus shouldn't be assumed Davis will return, he'll at least have a shot if he's able to practice by Friday. He could jump back in as the lead back, given that Eddie Lacy remains inefficient while Thomas Rawls remains uninvolved.