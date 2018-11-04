Seahawks' Mike Davis: Could start with Carson game-time call
Davis would be first in line to lead the Seattle backfield if Chris Carson (hip), who is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Chargers, is unable to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Seahawks are reportedly optimistic that Carson will be available in some capacity, but a decision on his status won't be made until after he completes a pregame warmup. Unfortunately for those planning on using Carson or Davis, the Seahawks and Chargers won't kick off until 4:05 p.m. EST, so word on Carson's status may not arrive until after the first wave of games are underway. Even if Carson gains clearance to play, there's a chance he could be limited while he battles the same injury that sidelined him in Week 4 against the Cardinals, which could make it worthwhile to roll the dice on Davis. While Carson sat out that Week 4 contest, Davis set season highs with 21 carries for 101 yards and two scores and added four receptions for 23 yards. Rookie Rashaad Penny would also have an uptick in opportunities out of the backfield behind Davis in the event Carson is held out or limited.
