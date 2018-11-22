Davis was limited at Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

With no indication the injury is serious, Davis seems to be on track for Sunday's game against the Panthers. His workload is the real concern, as he was mostly limited to passing downs in last Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers. With both Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny getting carries, Davis may be stuck in a specialized role.