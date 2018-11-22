Seahawks' Mike Davis: Dealing with knee issue
Davis was limited at Wednesday's practice with a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
With no indication the injury is serious, Davis seems to be on track for Sunday's game against the Panthers. His workload is the real concern, as he was mostly limited to passing downs in last Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers. With both Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny getting carries, Davis may be stuck in a specialized role.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Left out of rotation until late•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Headed for backup role•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Posts 90 scrimmage yards•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: In line for Week 10 start•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Fills in for Carson with starters•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Totals 107 scrimmage yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...
-
Week 12 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...