Seahawks' Mike Davis: Dealing with toe injury
Davis missed Wednesday's practice with a sore big toe, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
With Rashaad Penny (finger) expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks, Davis should be busy in Saturday's preseason game against the Chargers unless his own injury necessitates an absence. The Seahawks are optimistic Penny will be ready for Week 1, but his injury still improves Davis' chances to crack the 53-man roster.
