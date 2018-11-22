Seahawks' Mike Davis: Elevates to 'full' listing
Davis (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' estimated injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.
Davis' workload remains behind only Chris Carson within Seattle's backfield. That said, rookie Rashaad Penny has nearly equaled Davis in terms of touches over the last two games (20 versus 21). Assuming status quo reigns moving forward, Davis and Penny seem destined to split RB reps that don't go to Carson.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Dealing with knee issue•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Left out of rotation until late•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Headed for backup role•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Posts 90 scrimmage yards•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: In line for Week 10 start•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Fills in for Carson with starters•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
You drafted Aaron Rodgers thinking you would never have to sit him, but you might need to consider...
-
Week 12 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
It took them a little while to get going, but Josh Gordon and Doug Baldwin should keep rolling...