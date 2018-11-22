Davis (knee) was listed as a full participant on the Seahawks' estimated injury report Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Davis' workload remains behind only Chris Carson within Seattle's backfield. That said, rookie Rashaad Penny has nearly equaled Davis in terms of touches over the last two games (20 versus 21). Assuming status quo reigns moving forward, Davis and Penny seem destined to split RB reps that don't go to Carson.