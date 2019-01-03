Seahawks' Mike Davis: Elevates to limited participation
Davis (foot) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
After being tagged with a DNP on Tuesday's initial report, Davis took part in some individual drills Wednesday, putting himself on a path to active status Saturday in Dallas. He was a close second to starter Chris Carson in terms of offensive snaps Week 17 -- 25 versus 32 -- but his nine touches paled in comparison to Carson's 20. Expect the status quo to reign between the two if Davis is active this weekend, as expected.
