Seahawks' Mike Davis: Ends up in Seattle after all
Davis agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Just over a week after he was let go by the Seahawks, Davis will return to the organization that helped him to the best season of his three-year NFL career. Multiple injuries in the Seattle backfield allowed Davis to elevate to a key role, and he carried the ball 62 times for 222 yards (3.6 YPC) during the final five games of the season, while also contributing on the pass-catching end. Looking ahead to the 2018 campaign, both Chris Carson (ankle) and C.J. Prosise (ankle) are still in the mix, but they are both dealing with injuries, though both are believed to be ready for training camp. J.D. McKissic could have a role as a pass-catcher as well, so there will be plenty of competition for Davis in his age-26 season.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...