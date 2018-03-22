Davis agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Just over a week after he was let go by the Seahawks, Davis will return to the organization that helped him to the best season of his three-year NFL career. Multiple injuries in the Seattle backfield allowed Davis to elevate to a key role, and he carried the ball 62 times for 222 yards (3.6 YPC) during the final five games of the season, while also contributing on the pass-catching end. Looking ahead to the 2018 campaign, both Chris Carson (ankle) and C.J. Prosise (ankle) are still in the mix, but they are both dealing with injuries, though both are believed to be ready for training camp. J.D. McKissic could have a role as a pass-catcher as well, so there will be plenty of competition for Davis in his age-26 season.