Davis rushed 21 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals. He also caught all four targets for 23 yards.

It's Davis' fourth year in the league, and he never ran for more than 70 yards in a game and had just one touchdown on his resume. Therefore, very few fantasy owners benefited from his monstrous output. With Chris Carson (hip) inactive, he got the start over rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny and showed he had the hot hand on the opening drive, posting 23 yards on his first three carries. He followed it up with 39 yards on four rushes and a score on the second drive. This was easily the most effective game by a Seattle running back this season, so it will make the backfield battle even more interesting once Carson is healthy. The Seahawks the Rams in Week 5.