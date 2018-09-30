Seahawks' Mike Davis: Erupts for two scores
Davis rushed 21 times for 101 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals. He also caught all four targets for 23 yards.
It's Davis' fourth year in the league, and he never ran for more than 70 yards in a game and had just one touchdown on his resume. Therefore, very few fantasy owners benefited from his monstrous output. With Chris Carson (hip) inactive, he got the start over rookie first-round pick Rashaad Penny and showed he had the hot hand on the opening drive, posting 23 yards on his first three carries. He followed it up with 39 yards on four rushes and a score on the second drive. This was easily the most effective game by a Seattle running back this season, so it will make the backfield battle even more interesting once Carson is healthy. The Seahawks the Rams in Week 5.
More News
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Catches one pass Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Leads team in carries Friday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Solid through the air in preseason loss•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Returns to work Thursday•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Dealing with toe injury•
-
Seahawks' Mike Davis: Logs eight touches in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Gio a must-start
The Falcons can't cover pass-catching running backs. Giovani Bernard is one of the best pass-catching...
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....