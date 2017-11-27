Seahawks coach Pete Carroll reiterated Monday that he expects Davis (groin) to return for Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Carroll is notorious for expressing optimism about injuries early in the week, only to sing a different tune once gameday draws close. It does seem he's a bit more confident than usual, as he relayed a similar sentiment in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's 24-13 win over the 49ers. Eddie Lacy finished the game with 46 yards on 17 carries and 15 yards on three receptions, while Thomas Rawls played just one snap. With the Seattle backfield still a mess, Davis could step right back in with a lead role, as was the case in Week 11 against the Falcons until he injured his groin in the third quarter. The matchup with Philadelphia is a nightmare for a Seattle rushing attack that hasn't been able to get going even when facing soft opponents.